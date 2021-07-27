Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $166.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.31.

American Express stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

