Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

