Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

