Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

