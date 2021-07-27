Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

IAS stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

