Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.69 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

ITRM stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

