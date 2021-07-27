Piper Sandler Weighs in on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

OSBC opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

