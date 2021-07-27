FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.39 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

