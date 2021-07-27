Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

