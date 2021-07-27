Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Targa Resources stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

