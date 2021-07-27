LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ LZ opened at $36.00 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.