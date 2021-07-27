Loop Capital Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 398.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

