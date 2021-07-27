Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $203.71 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.79.

PCTY stock opened at $201.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

