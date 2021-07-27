Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $203.71 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $194.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.79.
PCTY stock opened at $201.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
