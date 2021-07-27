Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $534.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.80 million and the lowest is $526.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.