Reviewing Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Antares Pharma and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 39.31% 17.47% 8.81% Silk Road Medical -61.58% -42.37% -26.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.98 $56.20 million $0.06 73.50 Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 20.38 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -30.88

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Antares Pharma and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, indicating a potential upside of 45.12%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Silk Road Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and for glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto injectors; and drug/device product for urologic oncology and endocrinology. The company have strategic alliances and partnership arrangements pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Idorsia, Teva, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

