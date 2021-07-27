Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after buying an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $199.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.81. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $102.26 and a one year high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

