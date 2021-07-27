Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

