United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $34.67 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

