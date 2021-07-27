Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 150 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 116.82 ($1.53) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £32.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.