Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Truist from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of WING opened at $167.11 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 174.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

