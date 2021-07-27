Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49. Innospec has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.