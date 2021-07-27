Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

