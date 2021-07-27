Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

