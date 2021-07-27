Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

Zalando stock opened at €100.10 ($117.76) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €96.22.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

