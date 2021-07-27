Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.50 ($171.18).

EPA ML opened at €135.25 ($159.12) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €131.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

