CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.00 ($94.12).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.25 ($80.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.19. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.95.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.