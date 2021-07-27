A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $577.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 577 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 128746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.42).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £643.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.23.

In related news, insider Mark Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

