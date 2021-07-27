The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $850.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,074.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

NYSE:SAM opened at $726.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,002.13. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $687.10 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

