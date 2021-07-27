Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.03. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

