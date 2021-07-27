Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.18 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

BIIB stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.29. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

