Inter Pipeline (IPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50.

7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.45. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IPL stock opened at C$19.96 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

