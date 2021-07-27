Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

COF stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 232,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

