Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

