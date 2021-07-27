Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.65 and a beta of 0.33.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
