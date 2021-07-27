Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$8.28 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.59.
MEG opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
