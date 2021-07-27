Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$8.28 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.59.

MEG opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

