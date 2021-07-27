Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.06.

PPL stock opened at C$41.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

