National Bankshares Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.47.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$27.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.