TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

