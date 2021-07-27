Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 112,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 74,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

