Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

INTC opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

