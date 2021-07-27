Black Hills (BKH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKH opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

