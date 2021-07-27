Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $261.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $261.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.29.

UNP opened at $220.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

