Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

