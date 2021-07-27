Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.99.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

