Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $71.58 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

