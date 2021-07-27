Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.21.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.