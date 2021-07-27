Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.42 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

