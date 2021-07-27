Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $93.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

