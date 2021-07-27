American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the airline will earn $3.50 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

