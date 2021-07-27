Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.94.

SB stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

