Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.88. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 270,177 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,123,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

